Azerbaijan’s ANAMA releases update on mine clearance in nation's liberated zones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. A total of 1,861 anti-tank mines, 4,963 anti-personnel mines, and 52,392 items of unexploded ordnance were discovered and neutralized in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories during 2025, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

The Agency noted that mine clearance operations covered 69,205.7 hectares of land over the reporting period.

The operations were carried out by ANAMA in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the State Border Service (SBS), and four private companies across the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.

