Timeframe for 4th session of Azerbaijan-Montenegro Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The 4th session of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro is planned for the first half of March 2026, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro Ervin Ibrahimović said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as he recently visited Baku.

Ibrahimović pointed out that over the past year, the two countries have created the conditions for organizing concrete activities that will contribute to the further development of the interstate friendship.

“Therefore, we look forward with optimism to the coming year, in which Montenegro will mark the 20th anniversary of the restoration of its independence—an opportunity to implement a number of concrete activities and initiatives that will further enhance cooperation between Montenegro and Azerbaijan. In this regard, we welcome announcements of continued political dialogue and high-level visits, which will provide opportunities for signing cooperation agreements currently in procedure, such as those in the fields of agriculture, energy, and avoidance of double taxation,” said the deputy PM.

He particularly emphasized the importance of holding the 4th session of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation, planned for the first half of March 2026.

“This session will provide an important opportunity for a comprehensive analysis of existing cooperation and for the concretization of future activities in areas such as energy, tourism, and investments, as well as education, science, innovation and technology, public administration, and digitalization,” said Ibrahimović.