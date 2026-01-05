Azerbaijan's Khojavend district moves ahead with large-scale home repairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Authorities have begun preparations to repair dozens of private homes in the villages of Jutju and Garazami in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district, Trend reports.

The Restoration, Construction, and Management Service overseeing the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts has finalized the groundwork for the project. The plan covers repairs to 40 homes spanning 7,600 square meters in the village of Jutju and 20 homes totaling 3,800 square meters in Garazami.

Officials said the work in Jutju has been awarded to Kapital-Inshaat Limited Liability Company (LLC), while repairs in Garazami will be carried out by Everest Group LLC under signed contracts. The total value of the agreements stands at 3.98 million manat ($2.34 million), placing the average cost of repairs at roughly 66,400 manat ($39,055) per house.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel