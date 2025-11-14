AzerGold launches major geological exploration at Zod gold deposit (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ AzerGold СJSC is conducting a large-scale geological exploration work at the Zod gold deposit, a source in the company told Trend.

''In parallel with the exploration of promising areas, AzerGold is also undertaking the re-evaluation of reserves in existing deposits. Since August 2025, large-scale geological research activities have been initiated at the Zod gold deposit, located within the administrative boundaries of Kalbajar district, part of the Eastern Zangazur economic region. Although progress has been hindered by the ongoing removal of mines and unexploded ordnance in the area, geological assessment work is advancing rapidly in the portion of the deposit situated within Azerbaijan’s territory," the source explained.

The source further stated that modern topographic mapping of the deposit has already been completed.

"Additionally, surface geochemical testing of the ore has been conducted. Drilling projects for reserve evaluation have also been designed, and drilling operations are currently underway. In the subsequent phases, engineering-geological, metallurgical-technological, and hydrogeological studies will be carried out, alongside reserve calculations and technical-economic justifications. Public updates will be issued as the results are obtained," the source added.