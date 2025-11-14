Kyrgyzstan and Iran break new ground in agricultural trade and water projects

The plans were deliberated during a meeting between Gholam Hossein Mozaffari, Governor of Iran's Khorasan Razavi Province, and Gholam Hossein Yadegari, Iranian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, alongside a Kyrgyz delegation headed by Zhanybek Kerimaliev, First Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and the Processing Industry.

Kerimaliev reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan's readiness to enhance exports of agricultural products, including beans, rice, cotton, honey, and meat. Meanwhile, the Iranian delegation expressed a keen interest in importing Kyrgyz agricultural goods, advancing cross-border sowing initiatives, and fostering collaboration in the areas of investment and ecotourism.

The parties agreed to work on specific areas in a working format and reaffirmed their intention to move toward practical cooperation.