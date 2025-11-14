Kyrgyzstan and Iran break new ground in agricultural trade and water projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 14. Kyrgyzstan
and Iran plan to expand practical cooperation through increased
agricultural trade, joint production of agricultural machinery, and
new projects on the rational use of water resources, Trend reports, citing the
Kyrgyz Ministry of Agriculture.
The plans were deliberated during a meeting between Gholam
Hossein Mozaffari, Governor of Iran's Khorasan Razavi Province, and
Gholam Hossein Yadegari, Iranian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan,
alongside a Kyrgyz delegation headed by Zhanybek Kerimaliev, First
Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and the Processing
Industry.
Kerimaliev reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan's readiness to enhance exports
of agricultural products, including beans, rice, cotton, honey, and
meat. Meanwhile, the Iranian delegation expressed a keen interest
in importing Kyrgyz agricultural goods, advancing cross-border
sowing initiatives, and fostering collaboration in the areas of
investment and ecotourism.
The parties agreed to work on specific areas in a working format
and reaffirmed their intention to move toward practical
cooperation.