AzerGold eyes major employment boom with new mining projects in Azerbaijan

According to the source, over 80 percent of AzerGold CJSC's 2,554 employees hail from the regions, with a significant proportion from the remote villages within the Ganja-Dashkasan economic region. The development of new mining operations in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur, and other areas within the Small Caucasus is expected to provide permanent employment for thousands of citizens, the majority of whom will be drawn from these local communities.

"The development of new deposits in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur is also in line with the objectives of the 'Great Return' State Program, aimed at the socio-economic revitalization of the liberated territories. This program, initiated under the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, seeks to ensure sustainable resettlement and foster continuous economic growth. The activities outlined in this program will generate thousands of new jobs, build local human capital in sectors such as mining, geology, and metallurgy, and stimulate the growth of small businesses, logistics, and related industries," the source added.

The source emphasized that the positive social impact of launching new mines will also be complemented by corporate social responsibility initiatives.

"Support will be provided for the development of education, healthcare, and sports in the region, local communities' welfare will improve, and socio-economic opportunities will expand, ensuring continuous contributions to sustainable development.

Meanwhile, AzerGold has carried out numerous social projects in the Dashkasan and Goygol districts, where it has been actively mining and producing. These projects, implemented in line with sustainable and inclusive development goals, focus on areas such as sports and health, environmental protection, agricultural development, education, public awareness, support for entrepreneurship, and the preservation of historical and cultural heritage. Hundreds of community members benefit from these projects, which have been positively evaluated by the public.

The initiatives of the joint stock company, especially in the field of socio-economic development of remote villages and settlements, are highly appreciated by the public of the country. AzerGold, the first state-owned company to be awarded the National Corporate Social Responsibility award, has been awarded in various nominations to date," the source added.