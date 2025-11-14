Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
AzerGold deems new mine openings realistic prospect in upcoming years (Exclusive)

Economy Materials 14 November 2025 11:10 (UTC +04:00)
AzerGold deems new mine openings realistic prospect in upcoming years (Exclusive)
Photo: AzerGold / Facebook

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ AzerGold CJSC considers the discovery of new mines a realistic prospect in the coming years, a source in the company told Trend.

1. What are the main directions of geological exploration activities currently being carried out in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, and what role does AzerGold play in this process?

A primary objective of AzerGold OJSC is to ensure the sustainable management and optimal utilization of Azerbaijan’s non-ferrous and ferrous metal ore deposits. The state-owned company actively engages in comprehensive exploration and research initiatives designed to enhance the efficiency of mineral resource utilization and to initiate new mining ventures.

The geological exploration efforts led by AzerGold in the economic regions of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur focus on identifying new potential mineral resources, as well as re-evaluating the reserves of existing deposits.

In addition to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, AzerGold is also implementing geological exploration programs for ores, non-ore deposits, and surface manifestations in other regions of the country. According to a decree by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on June 22, 2023, the program carried out by AzerGold covers an area of 15,409 square kilometers, including the territories of the Small Caucasus mountain range, the Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur, Gazakh-Tovuz, and Ganja-Dashkasan economic regions, as well as the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

A defining characteristic of the exploration program is the application of modern, innovative, and environmentally sustainable technologies. Non-invasive techniques, such as hyperspectral satellite imaging and airborne electromagnetic surveys, are utilized to identify promising areas swiftly. These methods offer significant cost savings by reducing the need for extensive drilling operations and allow for focused research in smaller, precisely defined areas. Consequently, geological data is acquired efficiently, with minimal disruption to the surface.

The research and assessments conducted using these advanced technologies are anticipated to be completed by the end of 2027. Upon completion, comprehensive exploration and evaluation will be finalized for the sections of the Small Caucasus mountain range within Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Additionally, existing geological maps and databases will be updated, marking the conclusion of the preliminary exploration phase.

The results of the countrywide geological exploration and research are of significant importance both scientifically and economically. They will facilitate the identification of new promising areas, and future research and potential mining operations in these areas will be carried out by operators identified by the state. The implementation of new large-scale mining projects will contribute significantly to the development of the mining industry, the non-oil sector, and the country’s overall economy, as well as to improving the social well-being of the region.

Additionally, AzerGold is carrying out the re-evaluation of reserves in existing deposits. Since August 2025, large-scale geological research activities have commenced at the Zod gold deposit in the administrative area of Kalbajar district, part of the Eastern Zangazur economic region. While the process has been slow due to the ongoing removal of mines and unexploded ordnance from the area, geological assessment work is progressing at a high pace in the part of the deposit located within Azerbaijan. Modern topographic mapping of the deposit has already been completed, and surface geochemical testing of the ore has also been conducted. Drilling projects for reserve evaluation have been designed, and drilling work is currently underway. In subsequent stages, engineering-geological, metallurgical-technological, hydrogeological research, reserve calculations, and technical-economic justification work will be carried out. Public updates will be provided as the results are obtained.

Is the discovery of new deposits or the expansion of existing resources expected in the near future?

Preliminary geological findings indicate that the regions of Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur, Gazakh-Tovuz, Ganja-Dashkasan, and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic possess significant mineral resource potential. The discovery of new deposits, along with the expansion of existing reserves, is regarded as a highly plausible prospect in the near future.

3. What types of cooperation does AzerGold engage in with scientific research institutes and universities in this field?

As part of its geological exploration and research activities, AzerGold collaborates with relevant institutions of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as well as the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), the Seismological Service Center of ANAS, and the Faculty of Geology of Baku State University and the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University.

Through a memorandum of cooperation with the Institute of Geology and Geophysics, AzerGold leverages the expertise of the institute’s highly qualified scientists, who serve as consultants in the development of exploration projects. In addition, geological-genetic models of Azerbaijan’s gold deposits have been created as part of this partnership. These models are extensively utilized by AzerGold's geologists for predictive forecasting. The company’s skilled professionals in the mining sector also play a key role in mentoring and educating the next generation of geologists through scientific research and pedagogical endeavors.

Furthermore, AzerGold collaborates with nine local educational institutions to foster interest in the mining industry among young people, particularly students from regional areas, and to enhance their specialized knowledge in the field.

In general, the government has created broad opportunities to strengthen the integration of industry and manufacturing sectors with scientific and educational institutions. This integration aims to develop mutual cooperation between industrial and educational institutions, implement innovative projects, and strengthen the human resource potential. As a state-owned company, AzerGold gives special importance to expanding cooperation with scientific research institutes and plans to implement new projects aimed at strengthening personnel training in the future.

4. How will the development of new deposits in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur affect employment in the region?

First, it is worth noting that more than 80 percent of the 2,554 people employed by AzerGold come from the regions, particularly the remote villages of the Ganja-Dashkasan economic region. The development of new mines in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur, and other regions of the Small Caucasus will provide permanent employment for thousands of citizens, the majority of whom will come from these regions.

The development of new deposits in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur will also serve the goals outlined in the 'Great Return' State Program for the socio-economic revival of the liberated territories, ensuring sustainable resettlement and continuous economic development. The activities under this program, aligned with the priorities identified, will create thousands of new jobs in the region, contribute to the formation of local human resource potential in mining, geology, and metallurgy, and promote the development of small businesses, logistics, and related sectors.

The positive social impact of launching new mines will also be complemented by corporate social responsibility initiatives. Support will be provided for the development of education, healthcare, and sports in the region, local communities' welfare will improve, and socio-economic opportunities will expand, ensuring continuous contributions to sustainable development.

AzerGold has carried out numerous social projects in the Dashkasan and Goygol districts, where it has been actively mining and producing. These projects, implemented in line with sustainable and inclusive development goals, focus on areas such as sports and health, environmental protection, agricultural development, education, public awareness, support for entrepreneurship, and the preservation of historical and cultural heritage. Hundreds of community members benefit from these projects, which have been positively evaluated by the public.

5. How are ecological sustainability and environmental protection principles ensured in new geological projects? What international standards does AzerGold follow in this regard?

Environmental sustainability and protection are key priorities in all activities of AzerGold OJSC. The company adopts the principles of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and ensures environmental protection and the responsible management of natural resources. In its environmental activities, AzerGold adheres to Azerbaijan’s national legislation and international conventions that the country has ratified.

As mentioned earlier, in the course of geological exploration projects, more environmentally friendly, non-invasive methods are actively employed. These methods’ primary ecological advantage is that they allow for data collection with minimal impact on the surface and ecosystems.

Environmental considerations are a central priority in the extraction and management of mineral deposits. Before the commencement of any extraction activities, an environmental impact assessment is conducted, followed by continuous environmental monitoring of air, water, and soil quality throughout the exploitation phase.

In addition, AzerGold has pioneered reclamation efforts in Azerbaijan’s mining sector, becoming the first company to undertake land restoration work on completed mining projects. This has led to the restoration of ecosystems and the reconstruction of landscapes in affected areas. The company’s environmental initiatives also encompass biodiversity preservation and the enhancement of local flora and fauna. Thousands of trees and shrubs, well-suited to the regional climate, are being planted in proximity to mining sites, with ongoing efforts to expand this activity.

