AzerGold deems new mine openings realistic prospect in upcoming years (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ AzerGold CJSC considers the discovery of new mines a realistic prospect in the coming years, a source in the company told Trend.

1. What are the main directions of geological exploration activities currently being carried out in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, and what role does AzerGold play in this process?

A primary objective of AzerGold OJSC is to ensure the sustainable management and optimal utilization of Azerbaijan’s non-ferrous and ferrous metal ore deposits. The state-owned company actively engages in comprehensive exploration and research initiatives designed to enhance the efficiency of mineral resource utilization and to initiate new mining ventures.

The geological exploration efforts led by AzerGold in the economic regions of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur focus on identifying new potential mineral resources, as well as re-evaluating the reserves of existing deposits.

In addition to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, AzerGold is also implementing geological exploration programs for ores, non-ore deposits, and surface manifestations in other regions of the country. According to a decree by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on June 22, 2023, the program carried out by AzerGold covers an area of 15,409 square kilometers, including the territories of the Small Caucasus mountain range, the Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur, Gazakh-Tovuz, and Ganja-Dashkasan economic regions, as well as the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

A defining characteristic of the exploration program is the application of modern, innovative, and environmentally sustainable technologies. Non-invasive techniques, such as hyperspectral satellite imaging and airborne electromagnetic surveys, are utilized to identify promising areas swiftly. These methods offer significant cost savings by reducing the need for extensive drilling operations and allow for focused research in smaller, precisely defined areas. Consequently, geological data is acquired efficiently, with minimal disruption to the surface.

The research and assessments conducted using these advanced technologies are anticipated to be completed by the end of 2027. Upon completion, comprehensive exploration and evaluation will be finalized for the sections of the Small Caucasus mountain range within Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Additionally, existing geological maps and databases will be updated, marking the conclusion of the preliminary exploration phase.

The results of the countrywide geological exploration and research are of significant importance both scientifically and economically. They will facilitate the identification of new promising areas, and future research and potential mining operations in these areas will be carried out by operators identified by the state. The implementation of new large-scale mining projects will contribute significantly to the development of the mining industry, the non-oil sector, and the country’s overall economy, as well as to improving the social well-being of the region.

Additionally, AzerGold is carrying out the re-evaluation of reserves in existing deposits. Since August 2025, large-scale geological research activities have commenced at the Zod gold deposit in the administrative area of Kalbajar district, part of the Eastern Zangazur economic region. While the process has been slow due to the ongoing removal of mines and unexploded ordnance from the area, geological assessment work is progressing at a high pace in the part of the deposit located within Azerbaijan. Modern topographic mapping of the deposit has already been completed, and surface geochemical testing of the ore has also been conducted. Drilling projects for reserve evaluation have been designed, and drilling work is currently underway. In subsequent stages, engineering-geological, metallurgical-technological, hydrogeological research, reserve calculations, and technical-economic justification work will be carried out. Public updates will be provided as the results are obtained.