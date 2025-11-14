Azerbaijani Central Bank outlines new monetary policy milestone in Switzerland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has presented the outlines of a new stage in monetary policy during an event on "Central bank governance and policy frameworks in a changing world," organized by the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Regional Development Center for the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia, held in Zurich, Switzerland, Trend reports via the CBA.

The event, organized through support from the Swiss National Bank and German Federal Bank, was attended by the CBA Deputy Chairman Ali Ahmadov and Director of the Monetary Policy Department Azer Alasgarov, as well as heads of central banks of various countries.

Ahmadov was among the distinguished speakers who articulated the inaugural address at the event.

He shared his views on the measures taken by the CBA in recent years to improve the monetary policy framework, as well as the part these measures play in keeping the economic ship steady and fostering the growth of local financial markets.

Ahmadov said that the CBA is determined to expand its analytical capabilities in order to further improve the transmission of policy decisions to the real sector in the future.

He noted that initiatives will be continued to modernize money market operations and deepen financial markets.

During a presentation on "Azerbaijan's monetary policy communication," he briefed the event participants on the means and channels of communication applied to target groups, as well as the CBA's experience in assessing the results of communication activities.

The official went on to mention the steps the CBA has taken to increase transparency in recent years.

The event served as an effective regional platform for exchanging best practices in central banking governance and monetary policy decision-making and implementation, as well as discussing capacity building, communication, and transparency issues.

In October 2025, the Management Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has made a decision to keep the monetary policy rate unchanged at seven percent, the lower limit of the interest rate corridor at 6 percent, and the upper limit of the interest rate corridor at eight percent.

