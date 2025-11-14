Azerbaijan exposes destructive efforts at derailing Zangezur corridor project's success

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ Some destructive circles in every possible way are trying to obstruct the implementation of the Zangezur corridor, which is an important component of the Middle Corridor stretching from the Far East to Europe, the Chief of Azerbaijan State Security Service Ali Naghiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the XXVII plenary meeting of the Conference of the Special Service Agencies of the Turkic States, which was held in Khankendi city on the topic “The Role of Special Service Agencies in Ensuring the Security of International Transport Lines” in Khankendi city.

According to him, the obstruction efforts set the provision of reliable security in the indicated direction as one of the important tasks.

Naghiyev also spoke in detail about the role played by special services in ensuring the safe operation of international transport and communication lines, protecting them from international terrorism, transnational organized crime, smuggling, and other negative manifestations.

