Azerbaijan calculates foreign investments in its economy for 10M2025
Azerbaijan saw foreign investments in fixed capital rise to 3.34 billion manat ($1.92 billion) from January through October 2025, Trend reports. This is a 34.3 percent increase year-on-year. The oil and gas sector received 2.54 billion manat ($1.46 billion), while the non-oil and gas sector attracted 808.1 million manat ($465 million).
