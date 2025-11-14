Azerbaijan's non-oil export amplifies in 10M2025
Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports saw a 6.6 percent increase from January to October this year, reaching $2.99 billion. Food product exports rose by 19.8 percent, totaling $962.1 million. Additionally, agricultural and agro-industrial exports grew by 19.1 percent, reaching $1.03 billion in the same period.
