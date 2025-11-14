Azerbaijani oil increases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ ​The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $0.85, or 1.3 percent, on November 13 from the previous level, coming in at $66.28 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude increased by $0.84, or 1.33 percent, reaching $64.06 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $0.39, or 0.77 percent, to $50.95 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea grew by $0.2, or 0.32 percent, to $62.2 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

