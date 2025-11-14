SOCAR reviews strategic cooperation with DeGolyer and MacNaughton

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ On November 14, 2025, Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), met with John Wallis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DeGolyer and MacNaughton, Trend reports.

The meeting highlighted successful collaboration between the companies in calculating and evaluating hydrocarbon reserves and optimizing oil and gas field development plans.

The parties reviewed the status of ongoing joint projects and discussed new cooperation opportunities in line with SOCAR’s strategic goals, including reserve evaluation, innovative technologies, and digitalization initiatives.

DeGolyer and MacNaughton (D&M) is a global petroleum consulting firm offering an extensive array of services to the oil and gas sector, encompassing geological and engineering analyses, reservoir simulation, and economic evaluations. Established in 1936, the Dallas-based firm collaborates with clients in more than 100 countries to assist them in making decisions on the exploration, extraction, and management of oil and gas resources.

