TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 14. Uzbekistan plans to purchase 38 mainline locomotives, 50 shunting locomotives, and several hybrid shunting locomotives from China between 2026 and 2030, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The Head of State instructed that over the next five years, the country must produce 10,000 freight cars, refurbish an additional 6,000, and carry out major repairs on 12 mainline locomotives.

Meanwhile, net profit in the sector exceeded 800 billion soums ($66.8 million) in the first nine months of the year.

According to the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Uzbekistan, as of November 14, 2025, 1 USD adds up to 11,985.10 soum.