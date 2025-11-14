Azerbaijan's Khankendi hosts meeting of Turkic states' security agencies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ On November 14th, 2025, the XXVII plenary meeting of the Conference of the Special Service Agencies of the Turkic States was held in Khankendi city on the topic “The Role of Special Service Agencies in Ensuring the Security of International Transport Lines,” Trend reports.

The event was attended by the Chief of the State Security Service (SSS) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, the Chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Colonel-General Orkhan Sultanov, the heads of the relevant services of Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan; and a representative from Hungary as an honorary guest.

Declaring the event open, the Chief of the SSS, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, delivered an extensive speech on the topic of the plenary meeting after reading the address addressed to the participants by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Noting that numerous threats to international stability in the modern era have not left the security of the world's transport and communication lines untouched and that the Turkic states are located on important transport networks, the Chief of the Service stated that to ensure the security of these transport routes, it is important to continuously strengthen cooperation relations in the relevant field between the mentioned countries, constantly mobilize joint efforts, and conduct more intensive information exchange.

Additionally, Colonel-General Naghiyev detailed the role played by special services in ensuring the safe operation of international transport and communication lines, protecting them from international terrorism, transnational organized crime, smuggling, and other negative manifestations.

It was emphasized that some destructive circles in every possible way are trying to obstruct the implementation of the Zangezur corridor, which is an important component of the Middle Corridor stretching from the Far East to Europe, and this factor sets the provision of reliable security in the indicated direction as one of the important tasks.

The event progressed with a series of oratory presentations by additional stakeholders, followed by collaborative dialogues and interactive exchanges among the participants. Ultimately, the conclusive artifact of the plenary assembly was duly executed.

