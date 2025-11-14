Israel, Kazakhstan agree on schedule for upcoming high-level events

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 14. Israel and Kazakhstan have agreed on a schedule for upcoming high-level events, Trend reports via Kazakhstan's MFA.

The agreement was reached during a phone conversation between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Yermek Kosherbayev, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Gideon Saar.

The ministers discussed the prospects for mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation, as well as current regional and international issues.

On November 7, 2025, during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Washington, a significant joint telephone conversation took place between the presidents of Kazakhstan and the United States, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During this dialogue, Kazakhstan reiterated its commitment to joining the Abraham Accords.

Former President Donald Trump lauded Kazakhstan’s decision to pursue membership in the Accords, emphasizing that this move would catalyze for other nations to embrace the initiative.