Azerbaijan and Switzerland boost relations with bridge of cultures (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ An event titled "Azerbaijan Meets Switzerland in Harmony of Movements—From the Caspian to the Alps, Bridge of Cultures" was held in Basel, Switzerland, with the participation of the Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov, the committee said, Trend reports.

In his speech, he drew attention to the multifaceted diaspora policy implemented by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the invaluable services of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva in protecting the national cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, passing it on to future generations, and promoting it throughout the world.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan, sitting pretty at the crossroads of the West and the East, weaves together these two rich tapestries of culture and has turned into a shining beacon of multiculturalism and tolerance.

The event noted that the cultural programs implemented at the initiative of Azerbaijanis living in Switzerland and Europe in general have made a significant contribution to the formation of objective perceptions of Azerbaijan and the further strengthening of Azerbaijan's cultural diplomacy.

In this regard, the event pointed out that it is no coincidence that its name covers a wide geography from the Caspian Sea to the Alps.

Moreover, the event mentioned November 8—Victory Day—emphasizing that Azerbaijan's glorious victory is written in golden letters in the country's history and that this victory is an example for generations as the brightest embodiment of the unity, will, and heroism of the Azerbaijani people.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the Swiss Confederation and the Principality of Liechtenstein Fuad Isgandarov said that this cultural bridge established between Azerbaijan and Switzerland demonstrates, in addition to art, the power of mutual respect, understanding, and friendship between the countries' peoples.

The head of the "Buta" Dance Association, Arzu Aliyeva Bodmer, spoke about the projects implemented in Switzerland to promote Azerbaijani culture and strengthen mutual understanding and friendship between peoples.

She said that the cultural bridge stretching from the Caspian Sea to the Alps is based on common values ​​that unite peoples.

The event also featured an exhibition by photographer Andre Jabali, reflecting the history, cultural heritage, and natural beauties of Azerbaijan.

The participants admired the exhibition, as well as the colorful beauties of our country.

The event went on with the creative flair taking center stage.

The "Rhythm" dance group hailing from Azerbaijan, along with vocalist Orkhan Jalilov, who’s making waves in Austria, and the talented composer and pianist Vasif Huseyn, put on a show that was nothing short of a feast for the senses, showcasing the rich tapestry of Azerbaijani national dances and music.

The event, which took place with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund under the committee, was organized by the "Azerbaijan Friends" Union and the "Buta" Dance Association, which has been operating under the union for five years.

