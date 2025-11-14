Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry holds its next deposit auction
Azerbaijan has put its money where its mouth is, stashing over 500 million manat from its treasury account into deposits with three of the country’s biggest banks.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy