Azerbaijan reveals marketable oil and gas volumes for 10M2025
Azerbaijan’s mining sector produced 23 million tons of crude oil and 32 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the first ten months of 2025.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy