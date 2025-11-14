Azerbaijan sees growth in nation's retail trade turnover for 10M2025
Azerbaijan's retail trade reached 52.616 billion manat ($30.9 billion) from January to October 2025, with a 3.8 percent increase compared to 2024. Non-food goods saw a 6.7 percent rise, while food products made up 50.4 percent of consumer spending. On average, each person spent 513.8 manat ($302.5) per month.
