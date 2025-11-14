Azerbaijan and ADB explore new horizons in urban transport development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank discussed cooperation in the field of metro modernization, Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

''Today, I visited Icheri Seher Metro Station and met with the Baku Metro leadership to discuss preparations for the next phase of the city’s transit expansion.



Under the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Partnership Strategy, we are supporting the Government of Azerbaijan’s plans to modernize metro services, improving digital operations, system efficiency, and network capacity. These efforts will enhance mobility, strengthen connectivity across Baku, and expand opportunities for people and businesses.



ADB will continue working alongside our partners to build efficient, inclusive, and future-ready urban transport,'' the post reads.