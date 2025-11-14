Uzbekistan moves ahead with Charvak wind energy project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 14. Uzbekistan has launched the 20-megawatt Charvak wind power plant project in the Bostanlyk district of the Tashkent region, Trend reports via the country’s Ministry of Energy.

The plant is slated for completion and commissioning by 2026.

Upon becoming operational, the facility is expected to generate approximately 50 million kWh of electricity annually, resulting in a reduction of around 15 million cubic meters of natural gas consumption and a significant decrease in harmful emissions, preventing up to 22,000 tons of CO2 from being released into the atmosphere.

Construction of the wind power plant commenced on July 30. Once fully operational, it is anticipated that the plant will provide electricity to around 20,000 households.