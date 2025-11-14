Lithuania participates in 31st Baltic Council meeting in Riga

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. On November 14, Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys participated in the 31st meeting of the Baltic Council, held in Riga, Trend reports via the Lithuanian MFA.

The Baltic Council is a tri-lateral cooperation format between Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, bringing together the Baltic Assembly and the Baltic Council of Ministers

In his remarks, Minister Budrys addressed key security and defense issues affecting the Baltic region, emphasizing the need for closer regional integration in response to hybrid pressures from neighboring authoritarian regimes.

He highlighted recent attempts to disrupt civil aviation through the use of illicit balloons launched from across the border and their resulting risks to flight safety. He also underscored the importance of the transatlantic partnership for regional security and the continued strengthening of NATO’s engagement along the Alliance’s Eastern flank.

The meeting also covered the implementation of regional defense initiatives, including the drone defense concept and the Baltic Defense Line.

“Baltic unity has always been our strongest asset in difficult times. Today, as neighboring authoritarian regimes shape the geopolitical environment, unity is more important than ever. We stand at the forefront of Europe’s defense and its transformation. We need a coherent joint strategy to ensure the resilience of the Baltic states, counter hybrid threats, and strengthen deterrence. Only coordinated action, based on shared values and strong political will, can guarantee the security, prosperity, and long-term stability of our region,” Minister Budrys said.

He also stressed the significance of strategic regional transport and energy infrastructure projects. According to Budrys, the successful synchronization of Lithuania’s, Latvia’s, and Estonia’s power grids with the Continental European system this year marked a major geopolitical milestone—ending decades of dependence on legacy systems and opening a new stage in the Baltic region’s strategic autonomy. However, he noted that ongoing regional projects must continue to advance.

The minister underscored the strategic significance of transport and logistics networks, not only for mobility but also for enhancing economic resilience. He stressed the necessity of ensuring the seamless execution of pivotal regional infrastructure projects, such as Rail Baltica, Via Baltica, and others, which are vital for fostering connectivity, and called for adequate EU funding to support these initiatives in the upcoming financial framework.

At the Riga meeting, the Baltic Council adopted its annual declaration, assessing the progress of Baltic cooperation in 2025 and setting forth priorities for the year ahead.

Latvia holds the chairmanship of the Baltic Council of Ministers for 2025, with Estonia scheduled to take over in 2026.