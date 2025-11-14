Azerbaijan's Khojaly dry cargo vessel departs Australia for U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ The "Khojaly" Handysize dry cargo vessel of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO) under the Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding (AZCON) has set sail from the port of Kembla, Australia, to the port of Los Angeles, U.S., Trend reports via ASCO.

The vessel carries a cargo of 24,251 tons of steel, and it is expected to arrive at its destination port by the end of next week.

The "Khojaly" vessel is currently navigating securely in the Pacific Ocean under stringent security protocols.

The voyage is being conducted in strict adherence to all relevant international operational standards.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that the "Khojaly," commissioned in China on May 27 of the previous year, is equipped with unrestricted navigational capabilities. The vessel boasts a deadweight tonnage of 38,593 tons, with an overall length of 180 meters, a beam of 30 meters, a draft of 10.47 meters, and a maximum service speed of 15.7 knots.

