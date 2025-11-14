Tajikistan, ACWA Power plan new wind and solar projects to boost energy by 2027

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 14. Tajikistan is exploring plans to develop new wind and solar power plants with the involvement of ACWA Power, aiming to expand renewable capacity and support the country’s goal of achieving full energy independence by 2027, Trend reports via the Tajik Ministry of Energy.

These plans were discussed during a virtual meeting between Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma and Abid Malik, ACWA Power’s President for Central Asia.

The sides focused on attracting the company’s investment into renewable projects and decided to keep the ball rolling on talks to hammer out a solid cooperation mechanism.

Recent data from the Tajikistan Statistics Agency shows that electricity production grew to 19,189.5 million kWh, driven primarily by hydroelectric power plants, which produced 18,299.6 million kWh, a 12.5 percent increase year-on-year. Thermal power generation decreased slightly to 889.2 million kWh, while solar production remained minimal at 0.7 million kWh.

The inaugural grid-connected solar power systems in Tajikistan were implemented as little pilot projects from 2012, culminating in the establishment of the first dedicated solar power plant in Murghab in 2020. As of November 2024, substantial wind energy generation facilities have yet to be operationalized, although pivotal initiatives are currently in the pipeline.

