Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan agree to hold first Council of Regional Heads meeting

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 15. The
presidents of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan agreed to hold the first
Council of Regional Heads in Kazakhstan in 2026, Trend report via the press
service of the Uzbek president.
The agreement was finalized during discussions between President
Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during
which the two leaders also explored avenues for further enhancing
the strategic partnership and alliance between their nations.
President Tokayev is currently on a state visit to Uzbekistan
and is taking part in the 7th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian
Leaders. The summit’s agenda is expected to include the
establishment of an International Center for Industrial
Cooperation, along with the signing of several agreements aimed at
deepening bilateral cooperation.
Meanwhile, since the beginning of the year, trade turnover
between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan has reached $4 billion. The
parties aim to expand mutual supplies and promote import
substitution, seeking to increase this figure to $10 billion.