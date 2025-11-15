Azerbaijan's industrial production decreases in 10M2025
Azerbaijan's industrial production totaled 52.6 billion manat ($30.9 billion) from January to October 2025, marking a 1.2 percent decline year-on-year. The oil and gas sector saw a 2.2 percent drop, while the non-oil and gas sector grew by 4.9 percent. The mining sector contributed 60.8 percent of the total industrial output, followed by the processing sector at 32.8 percent.
