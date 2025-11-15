Azerbaijan reports decline in natural gas exports to Georgia in 9M2025
Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports to Georgia dropped to $185 million, totaling about 1.73 billion cubic meters, down roughly 14 percent in value and 17 percent in volume compared with last year.
