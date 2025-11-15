TotalEnergies backs Climate Investment Fund to accelerate oil/gas decarbonization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. TotalEnergies said on Friday it will invest $100 million in Climate Investment’s Venture Strategy fund, aiming to accelerate the deployment of technologies that cut emissions across the oil and gas value chain as industry leaders gather at the COP30 climate summit in Brazil, Trend reports.

Climate Investment - launched by the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) in 2015 - focuses on early- and growth-stage solutions for methane detection, carbon capture, and energy efficiency. The portfolio has delivered a cumulative 133 million tonnes of CO₂-equivalent reductions since 2019, the group said.

The move follows Climate Investment’s designation as a partner to the Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC) under a memorandum signed in July. As a partner, the fund will provide decarbonization insights to OGDC signatories, which include major national and international oil companies.

TotalEnergies, an OGDC member since its launch at COP28, said collaborative approaches remain key to meeting industry climate goals. The company is sharing its AUSEA methane-detection technology with several national oil companies and has rolled out continuous monitoring across its operated upstream assets. Technologies backed by Climate Investment are already being deployed, including Qnergy’s instrument-air systems, which have replaced gas-driven devices on about 400 pads in the Barnett shale.

“Through this commitment, we move as one industry, backing innovations that reduce emissions on site and enabling others to adopt them quickly,” TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné said, urging other producers to join the initiative.

Climate Investment CEO Pratima Rangarajan said the fund aims to scale technologies that support the next generation of industrial infrastructure. “We welcome TotalEnergies’ continued commitment and look forward to expanding decarbonization solutions across the sector,” she said.