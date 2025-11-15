Five years on: TAP cements Azerbaijan's standing as pan-European gas provider

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15.​ Today marks five years since the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the European segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, entered commercial operation, delivering Azerbaijani natural gas to European markets.

TAP has evolved into one of the continent’s most critical supply routes, reinforcing Europe’s energy security and standing as proof of the successful realization of a complex, cross-border infrastructure project. More than an engineering accomplishment, the pipeline represents a strategic undertaking that connects countries, markets, and energy systems in pursuit of long-term sustainability.

None of this would have been possible without Azerbaijan, the nation that supplied the project’s resources and played a decisive role in bringing the initiative to life. Guided by Baku’s strategic vision, political resolve, and consistent energy policy, TAP has become a dependable corridor that strengthens Europe’s position in the global gas market. Today, the pipeline stands not only as a technological milestone but also as a testament to Azerbaijan’s central role in diversifying energy supplies and shaping a more resilient regional energy architecture.

At the inaugural meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in 2015, President Ilham Aliyev recalled that a joint declaration on the Southern Gas Corridor had been signed in 2011 with then-President of the European Commission José Manuel Barroso. That document formally identified Azerbaijan as the principal contributor to the corridor and the country responsible for driving the project forward.

Today, at a time when Azerbaijan’s role in safeguarding Europe’s energy security is acknowledged at the highest levels, the foresight behind President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks in 2015 is even more evident:

"Diversification of energy resources is an issue which is discussed now on the main arenas of internal organizations. Azerbaijan is playing its role in diversification. When we are talking about diversification we are talking about diversification of sources, not only diversification of routes. Diversification of routes is important, but when the sources are same it doesn`t change a lot. Diversification of sources is important. Here, the Caspian gas, gas from Azerbaijan is the only new gas source for European consumers in the coming years. This will, of course, create an absolutely different picture."

When these words are viewed against today’s geopolitical landscape, the accuracy and foresight of the head of state’s strategic vision become unmistakable. Since February 2022, Europe’s energy security has taken on unprecedented urgency, and diversification has shifted from a policy objective to an essential requirement.

Europe is now pursuing new, reliable, and predictable energy sources with greater determination than ever. And at this moment, Azerbaijan’s long-standing strategic course, set well before the current crises, has demonstrated its full significance.

Azerbaijan has emerged as a pivotal supplier of new gas to Europe, achieving not only diversification of routes but also, and more critically, diversification of supply sources, exactly as President Ilham Aliyev anticipated a decade ago. The Southern Gas Corridor, TAP, TANAP, and expanded production at Shah Deniz collectively form the backbone of Europe’s current energy architecture.

TAP history

In 2003, the Swiss EGL Group (Axpo) announced the Trans Adriatic Pipeline project. The feasibility study spanned nearly three years and concluded in 2006, during which two possible routes were evaluated: a northern path through Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Albania, and a southern path through Greece and Albania.

After assessing these alternatives, the Shah Deniz consortium officially confirmed on June 28, 2013, that it had selected the current TAP route for delivering gas from the Shah Deniz 2 project to consumers in Greece, Italy, and southeastern Europe. The groundbreaking ceremony took place in Thessaloniki, Greece, on May 17, 2016.

Test gas flows on the Greek section began in November 2019, and construction of the pipeline was completed in October 2020. Following its connection to Italy’s gas distribution network on November 15, commercial transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe commenced on December 31.

Today, Azerbaijan supplies natural gas to 12 countries, 10 of which are in Europe, including 8 members of the European Union.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy, TAP has positioned Azerbaijan as the fourth-largest supplier of pipeline gas to the European Union, accounting for a 7% market share. To date, the pipeline has transported 51.2 billion cubic meters of gas to European markets, including 42.9 billion cubic meters to Italy, 4.9 billion to Greece, and 3.4 billion to Bulgaria. In the first nine months of this year alone, TAP delivered 8.5 billion cubic meters of gas, 7 billion cubic meters to Italy, 0.8 billion to Greece, and 0.7 billion to Bulgaria.

President Ilham Aliyev, speaking at the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in April, emphasized that the geographic scope of Azerbaijani gas deliveries to Europe will continue to widen, as Azerbaijan is already involved in the development of gas distribution networks across several European countries.

"Some of them do not have one, some of them need to expand it, and Azerbaijan, as an investor, is planning to do that. So, the geography of our gas supplies will definitely grow through different ways, including interconnectors," the head of state noted.

TAP expansion

The planned increase in TAP throughput, an additional 1.2 billion cubic meters by 2026, was formally approved in January 2024. Since then, Azerbaijan has adjusted its gas production strategy to support this expansion. The upgraded capacity will allow for the transport of greater volumes of Azerbaijani gas, broadening the number of recipient countries and further extending the regional supply network.

Since 2022, a High-Level Energy Dialogue has been underway, co-chaired by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy and the European Commissioner for Energy. The expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor and the scaling-up of supply volumes remain central priorities of this platform. In recent years, Azerbaijan has mobilized its resources to ensure TAP operates at full capacity, while achieving nearly a 60% increase in gas exports to Europe and opening supply routes to non-TAP countries through Türkiye and Bulgaria. Any further growth in deliveries to Europe will depend directly on the policy orientation of the European Union.

Speaking at the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the integrated 3,500-kilometer pipeline system now serves as a critical backbone of energy security for numerous countries.

"And now it is working at full capacity. Whether it’s the South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP, or TAP - three integral parts of the Southern Gas Corridor - all are fully packed. So we need to expand. And for that, we will need, of course, financing. And we come to a very important point, which we have raised on several occasions - that international financial institutions, those who decided to stop financing fossil fuel projects, will probably reconsider their policy, especially taking into account the huge geopolitical changes that we all witness. Because without that, any further investments in transportation infrastructure and even in upstream will be very problematic," the head of state said.

Undoubtedly, European countries that currently receive Azerbaijani gas and are seeking to increase their volumes, as well as those aiming to gain access to Azerbaijani supplies, recognize that such growth requires the expansion of existing infrastructure.

In an interview with Trend, a European Commission representative highlighted that, as part of Europe’s strategy to diversify gas supplies and reduce reliance on Russian sources, the European Union intends to increase deliveries via the Southern Gas Corridor and is collaborating closely with the Azerbaijani government and other corridor partners to achieve this goal.

The representative noted that the EU continues to work with stakeholders to assess the potential for expanding TAP’s throughput capacity amid a changing energy landscape.

"Since 2022, overall gas demand in the EU has declined due to energy efficiency measures and the increasing share of renewable energy. However, non-Russian gas remains critical for meeting demand and ensuring energy security. As current EU regulations no longer permit the use of EU budget funds for international fossil fuel projects, any expansion of TAP’s transport infrastructure must be commercially justified and aligned with market demand and pricing conditions. In this context, regular TAP market tests are essential for evaluating interest and determining the need for additional capacity in a transparent and non-discriminatory manner," the European Commission representative said.

TAP’s green agenda

The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, spanning multiple countries and diverse geographic regions, exemplifies a strong commitment to minimizing environmental impact, protecting ecosystems, and supporting local communities.

As TAP Managing Director Luca Schieppati told Trend, the pipeline adheres to strict environmental, social, and cultural heritage (ESCH) standards, ensuring continuous monitoring, assessment, and management throughout its lifecycle.

"From planning and design to construction, we collected extensive data on sensitive environmental and social aspects to guide our operations, mitigate risks, and integrate principles of prevention, mitigation, and sustainability into the ESCH management system. The pipeline route and locations of aboveground facilities were carefully selected to minimize impact on ESCH-sensitive areas wherever possible. All facilities comply with national standards of the participating countries, approved Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIAs), EU directives, lender requirements, and TAP’s internal management system," he stated.

TAP recently reaffirmed its commitment to the Gold Standard Pathway under the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)’s flagship initiative for methane emissions measurement and reduction. This recognition underscores TAP’s dedication to accurately understanding, quantifying, and reducing methane emissions at every stage of operation. The certification confirms that TAP has developed a comprehensive roadmap for measuring and reporting methane emissions in line with the rigorous OGMP 2.0 standards, which serve as a global benchmark for transparency and efficiency in the oil and gas sector.

The technical feasibility of transporting hydrogen via TAP is also under evaluation.

Five years of successful operation of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline underscore the strategic vision of President Ilham Aliyev. TAP has evolved beyond a mere infrastructure project to become a critical pillar of Europe’s energy security, ensuring reliable supplies of Azerbaijani gas while facilitating the diversification of sources and transit routes.

Amid growing demand for sustainable energy and the imperative to strengthen energy security, European countries are showing clear interest in expanding Azerbaijani gas supplies. Nations already receiving Azerbaijani gas are seeking to increase volumes, while those not yet connected to the Southern Gas Corridor are expressing interest in accessing this dependable source.

The current geopolitical landscape and market realities call for a pragmatic approach. A full energy transition is unattainable without interim solutions. It is therefore essential that international financial institutions reassess their stance and continue supporting natural gas transport projects, particularly the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor.

Experience from the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor demonstrates that close collaboration between Azerbaijan and European partners, coupled with foresight and strategic planning, delivers tangible results. Today, the same level of determination and vision is required to safeguard Europe’s long-term energy security.