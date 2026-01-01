Tajikistan revises base indicator for taxes and state charges

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 1. Tajikistan has increased the calculation indicator, a base value used to determine the amounts of fines, state duties, taxes, social benefits, and other mandatory payments as of January 1, 2026, Trend reports.

Under the state budget law for the year, the indicator has risen from 75 to 78 somoni ($8.45).

The rise hits the wallet hard, impacting both the price of penalties and a slew of paid services. In particular, the fee for voluntary paid military service has increased from 56,250 somoni ($6,096) to 58,500 somoni ($6,338).

The cost of vehicle window tinting has also increased. Owners of vehicles manufactured before 2004 now pay 5,070 somoni ($549) instead of 4,875 somoni ($528). For vehicles rolling off the assembly line in 2005 and beyond, the fee has crept up from 6,300 somoni ($683) to 6,552 somoni ($710).

According to official data, the calculation indicator in Tajikistan has nearly doubled over the past decade, increasing from 40 somoni ($4.33) in 2014–2015 to 78 somoni ($8.45) in 2026.

