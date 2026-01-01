Initiated by Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva, New Year celebrations organized at children's facilities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. At the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, a series of festive celebrations were organized for minors at the Social Rehabilitation Institution for vulnerable groups and the “Children of Azerbaijan” Reintegration Center, Trend reports.

During the festivities, IDEA Public Union volunteers delighted the children with gifts and a variety of entertainment games. The initiative successfully enhanced the festive atmosphere, providing a joyful experience for all the children.