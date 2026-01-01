VAT exemption period for sale of passenger cars produced in Azerbaijan extended

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. The sale of passenger cars manufactured in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, provided that industrial assembly is carried out in a full production format and that technological operations at the painting and welding stages are performed, has been exempted from VAT for a period of seven years starting from January 1, 2027, Trend reports.

For reference, the sale of passenger cars produced in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan had previously been exempt from VAT for a period of ten years starting from May 1, 2023.

The changes entered into force on January 1, 2026.