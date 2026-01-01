Kazakhstan rolls out official Registry for Goods Producers

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 1. The Registry of Goods Producers comes into effect in Kazakhstan starting January 1, 2026, Trend reports.

According to the Kazakh government, it provides domestic businesses with access to regulated procurements and targeted government support measures. Only companies included in the Registry are eligible for priority procurement participation and state support.

The main requirement for inclusion is verified production within Kazakhstan. Companies can register online via the platform e-ondiris.gov.kz by submitting a digitally signed application and undergoing verification and production assessment.

Some information is automatically retrieved from state databases, while missing documents are uploaded by applicants. The system performs digital verification based on production sites, equipment, permits, supply chains, e-invoices, and customs data.

For each of the 3,371 product groups in the foreign economic activity commodity nomenclature, the Registry sets requirements for technological operations and minimum localization levels. Companies included in the Registry are also subject to ongoing monitoring to maintain their status.