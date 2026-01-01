Azerbaijan increases price of RON-92 gasoline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. By the relevant decision of Azerbaijan’s Tariff (Price) Council, the price of 1 liter of RON-92 gasoline has been changed from 1 manat 10 qepik ($0.610) to 1 manat 15 qepik ($0.640), Trend reports citing the Tariff Council.

The decision entered into force on January 1, 2026.

It is noted that in recent years, the growing population of large cities and the increase in the number of people living in suburban areas have led to new challenges related to transport systems and mobility. In order to ensure the sustainability of regular passenger transportation by road, the quality and safety of services provided to passengers, as well as the efficient organization of carriers operating in this sector, taking into account advanced international requirements and experience, the Targeted Budget Fund “Public Transport” was established by a relevant decree in September 2025. One of the sources of revenue forming the Fund has been defined as a portion of the road tax transferred to the Fund for each liter of motor gasoline, diesel fuel, and liquefied gas.

Part of the funds from fuel tariffs will be directed to the Targeted Budget Fund “Public Transport” and used to provide the population with higher-quality transport services, ensure the safety of all road users taking into account the prospective development of territories, and improve the quality, sustainability, and accessibility of public transport services.