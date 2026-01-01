Pensions and social benefits increase in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 1. Kazakhstan is increasing all types of state benefits, including basic and solidarity pensions, by 10% starting January 1, 2026, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Kazakhstan, this increase is stipulated in the Law on the Republican Budget for 2026-2028.

The minimum amount of the basic pension will be 35,596 tenge ($70.47), which is 70% of the living wage. The maximum amount will be increased from 110% to 118% of the living wage, totaling 60,005 tenge ($118.06).

The birth allowance for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd child will rise to 164,350 tenge ($325.15), while for the 4th and subsequent children, the allowance will increase to 272,475 tenge ($540.58).

The allowance for large families, which depends on the number of children, will increase to 69,330 tenge ($137.01) for families with 4 children and to 173,000 tenge ($342.96) for families with 10 children.

The allowance for people with disabilities will also see increases: for Group I, it will rise to 111,872 tenge ($221.91); for Group II, to 89,498 tenge ($177.56); and for Group III, to 61,021 tenge ($120.87).

Additionally, payments for loss of breadwinner and disability from the State Social Insurance Fund (SSIF) will be increased by 10%.

The ministry noted that the amount of payments is individual and depends on factors such as the average monthly income on which social insurance contributions were made to the SSIF over the last two years, disability coefficients, the number of dependents, years of participation in the compulsory social insurance system, and income replacement.

Starting from 2023, Kazakhstan has been implementing an annual phased increase in the minimum basic pension to 70% of the living wage and the maximum pension to 120% over five years.

The conversions from tenge to USD are based on the official exchange rate established by the National Bank of Kazakhstan as of December 30, 2025: 1 USD = 504.76 tenge.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel