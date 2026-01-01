Turkmenistan eases licensing rules for road freight transport

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 1. Turkmenistan’s new simplified licensing rules for road freight transport have officially entered into force starting January 1, 2026, Trend reports.

The presidential decree approves a new Regulation on Licensing of Road Transport Activities, which streamlines requirements and conditions for obtaining licenses for cargo transportation. The document also updates and simplifies the list of documents required from applicants.

Starting January 2026, the Ministry of Automobile Transport of Turkmenistan has begun accepting license applications from both individuals and legal entities. To improve accessibility, document submission has been organized through communication systems in the country’s regions, allowing applicants to file requests without traveling to Ashgabat.

The changes are aimed at reducing administrative barriers, facilitating business activity in the transport sector, and improving access to licensing procedures for carriers across Turkmenistan.