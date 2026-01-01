President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and your people on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of independence of the Republic of the Sudan.

I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to develop relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Sudan in a spirit of friendship and in line with the interests of our peoples.

On such a remarkable day, I wish robust health, success in your endeavors, and your friendly people peace and prosperity," the letter reads.