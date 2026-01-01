Turkmenistan’s сrypto revolution begins with new law on mining and exchanges

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 1. Turkmenistan’s law on virtual assets, legalizing cryptocurrency mining and the operation of crypto exchanges, has officially entered into force starting January 1, 2026, Trend reports.

The law establishes a comprehensive legal framework governing the creation, issuance, storage, and circulation of virtual assets within the country. It explicitly clarifies that while cryptocurrencies are not recognized as legal tender or currency, they may nonetheless be treated as civil law objects.

Under this legislation, cryptocurrency mining is permitted for both individual entrepreneurs and legal entities. All miners are mandated to undergo electronic registration with the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, which issues registration certificates that remain valid indefinitely. The registration process requires proof of ownership of mining equipment, possession of an active cryptocurrency wallet, and adherence to technical and fire safety regulations. The use of third-party computing resources for covert mining is strictly prohibited.

Additionally, the law regulates the operations of cryptocurrency exchanges and virtual asset service providers, requiring them to operate under licenses issued by the Central Bank. The establishment of crypto wallets for clients is allowed only upon the completion of full identification procedures, in compliance with anti-money laundering regulations.

The law introduces strict restrictions on the use of state-related terminology and symbols in the crypto industry. Miners, virtual asset issuers, and service providers are prohibited from using words such as “Turkmen,” “Turkmenistani,” or “national” in their names or symbols, in any language or form, including abbreviated versions.

In addition, the document sets stringent requirements for cryptocurrency advertising, which must include clear risk warnings, information on the possibility of a total loss of funds, and a statement that virtual assets are not backed by the state. Advertising involving minors or presenting cryptocurrency operations as an easy way to get rich is prohibited. The law also states that the government bears no responsibility for the depreciation or loss of virtual assets.