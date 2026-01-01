Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva, Head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attend festive event at social services facility for elderly people (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. The social services facility for Elderly People of the Social Services Agency operating under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population arranged a festive celebration on the occasion of December 31 – the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, Trend reports.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, attended the event.

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva joined the residents around a festive table for heartfelt conversations. The elderly citizens expressed their deep appreciation for the consistent care provided to the elderly in Azerbaijan. They expressed particular gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, for the modern facilities and supportive environment established for their well-being.

The festive program also featured a vibrant artistic showcase, where the elderly citizens took center stage, sharing their talents by performing musical pieces, reciting poetry, and performing a short play for the guests.

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva congratulated the elderly citizens on the New Year, wishing them the best of health.

During the visit, they also familiarized themselves with the conditions created for the elderly at the social service institution.

The event concluded with the distribution of holiday gifts to the residents of the facility.