Azerbaijan increases subsistence minimum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. In Azerbaijan, the subsistence minimum amounts for the main social and demographic groups of the population for 2026 have been determined, Trend reports.

Under the Law “On the Subsistence Minimum in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026,” approved by President Ilham Aliyev, the living wage across the country is set at 300 manat ($176.4), while the amount is determined at 317 manat ($186.4) for the working-age population, 245 manat ($144.1) for pensioners, and 260 manat ($152.9) for children.

The 2025 minimum subsistence levels were 285 manat ($165) nationwide, 305 manat ($176) for the working-age population, 232 manat ($134) for pensioners, and 246 manat ($142) for children.

The changes entered into force on January 1, 2026.