U.S. lifts non-immigrant visa restrictions for Turkmen citizens

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 1. New U.S. visa regulations easing entry requirements for citizens of Turkmenistan have officially entered into force starting January 1, 2026, Trend reports.

Under the new rules, restrictions on the entry of Turkmen citizens to the United States under non-immigrant visas have been fully lifted. This applies to short-term travel visas for business and tourism (B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2), as well as visas for education (F, M) and exchange programs (J).

As a result, Turkmen citizens are now able to travel to the United States for business, tourism, study, and academic exchange without the previous limitations. At the same time, entry under immigrant visas, which grant permanent residence, remains temporarily restricted.