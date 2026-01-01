Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva, Head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attend festive event at “Hold My Hand” Social Rehabilitation Center for Children (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. At the initiative Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Family, Women and Children’s Affairs, a festive celebration was organized at the “Hold My Hand” Social Rehabilitation Center for Children on the occasion of December 31 – the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Trend reports.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, attended the event.

The event fostered a vibrant holiday atmosphere, with Santa Claus and the Snow Maiden, entertaining the children, and creating joyful moments and a festive atmosphere.

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva toured the facility to familiarize themselves with the social and psychological environment created for the children. They were briefed on the center's rehabilitation and development-oriented service models and received a comprehensive overview of its operations.

Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children’s Affairs, outlined the center’s core activities. She emphasized that the “Hold My Hand” Social Rehabilitation Center provides a safe and nurturing environment for children in vulnerable circumstances, including those deprived of parental care. The center’s primary focus is to facilitate their social adaptation and integration into society, with a strong focus on strengthening psychosocial well-being and equipping them for independent futures.

The event culminated in the distribution of holiday gifts and heartfelt wishes on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

Leyla and Arzu Aliyeva also viewed the car donated by “AzerEnergy” OJSC, a contribution tailored to the center's requirements. This new vehicle is expected to improve the efficiency of the center’s outreach, facilitating smoother access to various social and developmental programs for the children.

The visit concluded with a discussion on strengthening the capabilities of such centers.