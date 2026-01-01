Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Switzerland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed its condolences to Switzerland following the explosion at the Crans-Montana ski resort, Trend reports.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic fire in Crans-Montana, which claimed many lives and caused injuries.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Switzerland.

Our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its page on X.

The explosion occurred on the night of January 1, 2026, at the two-story Le Constellation bar in the Crans-Montana ski resort, located in the Alps. According to preliminary reports, approximately 40 people were killed and approximately 100 others were injured in the incident.