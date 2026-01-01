Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan increases diesel fuel prices

Economy Materials 1 January 2026 15:23 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan increases diesel fuel prices

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. The price of diesel in Azerbaijan has increased by 10 cents per liter, Trend reports via the Tariff (Price) Council.

Under the council’s decision, the price of one liter of diesel has been raised from 1 manat to 1 manat 10 qəpik.

A portion of the fuel tariffs will be allocated to the “Public Transport” Targeted Budget Fund to improve transportation services for the public, enhance safety for all road users, and ensure the quality, sustainability, and accessibility of public transport services, taking into account the prospective development of the region.

The changes entered into force on January 1, 2026.

Latest

Latest

Read more