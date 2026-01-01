Sale of trucks manufactured in Azerbaijan is exempt from VAT

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. The sale of trucks manufactured in the Republic of Azerbaijan is exempt from VAT for a period of seven years, effective January 1, 2026, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the Law on Amendments to the Tax Code, approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

For reference, in accordance with current legislation, the sale of buses manufactured in the Republic of Azerbaijan is exempt from VAT for a period of eight years, effective January 1, 2025.

These amendments came into effect on January 1, 2026.