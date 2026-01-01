KazTransOil's new oil transport tariffs enter into force

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 1. KazTransOil's new tariffs for oil transportation and related services through Kazakhstan’s main pipeline system enter into force starting January 1, 2026, Trend reports.

According to the company, the updated tariffs will remain in effect until December 31, 2026.

Under the new rates (excluding VAT), oil loading into railway tank cars at the T. Kassymov Oil Pumping Station is set at 1,254.76 tenge per ton (about $2.49), while loading at the Shagyr oil loading rack amounts to 517 tenge per ton ($1.02).

Oil unloading from railway tank cars at the T. Kassymov station now costs 1,715.05 tenge per ton (about $3.40), and unloading at the Aktau Main Oil Pumping Station is 122.03 tenge per ton (about $0.24).

Oil transshipment into the Kenkiyak-Atyrau pipeline is priced at 80.99 tenge per ton (about $0.16) at the T. Kassymov station and 964.91 tenge per ton (about $1.91) at the Makat station.

Transshipment at the Kenkiyak Main Oil Pumping Station stands at 144.05 tenge per ton (about $0.29), while services at the N. N. Shmanov station are set at 137.46 tenge per ton (about $0.27).

Unified routing operator services amount to 31.91 tenge per ton (about $0.06), and oil storage in vertical steel tanks costs 93.59 tenge per ton per month (about $0.19).

KazTransOil noted that most of these tariffs had not been revised since 2015; therefore, the update is necessary to reflect inflation, rising operating costs, and higher infrastructure reliability requirements.

At the same time, the tariff for the regulated oil transportation service via the main pipeline system was reduced for 2026 to 4,963.25 tenge per ton (about $9.83). In addition, a new tariff of 310 tenge per ton (about $0.61) enters into force for organizing the transportation of Kazakh oil via the pipeline system of Belarus and oil delivery at the Adamova Zastava Pumping Station in Poland.

KazTransOil is Kazakhstan's primary oil pipeline company, providing transportation services for domestic oil markets, transit, and exports. The company operates a total pipeline length of 5,196 km. Oil transportation is facilitated by 36 pumping stations, 68 oil heating furnaces, and an oil storage tank farm.

Additionally, oil is transshipped at five railway oil loading racks and specialized equipment for loading oil onto tankers, which are installed at 3 active berths of the marine oil terminal in the Port of Aktau.

From January through September 2025, KazTransOil reported a consolidated oil transport volume of 34.64 million tonnes, which is a 1% decline compared to the same period in 2024. Of this, 33.22 million tonnes were transported through the main oil pipeline system, also a 1% decrease compared to January-September 2024.

The conversions from tenge to USD are based on the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan as of December 30, 2025: 1 USD = 504.76 tenge.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel