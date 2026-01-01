Azerbaijani oil shows uptick in price

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Oil&Gas Materials 1 January 2026 11:48 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $0.04, or 0.06%, on January 1 from the previous level, coming in at $65.71 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $0.26, or 0.41%, to $63.92 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude increased by $0.03, or 0.1%, to $33.71 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0,05, or 0.08%, to $62,56 per barrel

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

