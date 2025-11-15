Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency guides critical climate transparency dialogue in Belém

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15.​ Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency, in partnership with COP30, hosted a high-level Ministerial Dialogue dedicated to climate transparency as part of the 30th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Brazil's Belém, Trend reports.

The event was attended by Azerbaijan’s Presidential Climate Envoy and COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, Deputy Foreign Minister and COP29 Chief Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev, COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago, UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Andersen, senior representatives from the European Union, and environment ministers and deputies from China, the United Kingdom, Norway, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Angola, Tuvalu, and other countries, alongside leaders of various international organizations.

During the discussions, participants evaluated progress on the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF), a crucial mechanism for the effective implementation of the Paris Agreement, which is now celebrating its tenth anniversary. The dialogue emphasized the importance of Biennial Transparency Reports (BTR), first introduced at COP29, along with the challenges associated with their preparation and potential avenues for future collaboration.

Azerbaijan’s leadership during its COP29 Presidency was acknowledged for its significant contributions to advancing climate transparency, with the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform (BTP) recognized as a pivotal initiative in strengthening global transparency efforts within the climate agenda.

In his address, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev underscored the critical role of climate transparency in fulfilling the commitments of the Paris Agreement and highlighted that the collaborative environment fostered in this area would remain essential in driving forward the global climate agenda.

COP29 Chief Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s initiatives under COP29 to strengthen climate transparency and accountability. He noted the support provided to various countries in preparing BTRs through the BTP and stressed the importance of continuing high-level meetings to keep climate transparency at the forefront of the political agenda. Rafiyev underscored that this positive practice, initiated by Azerbaijan, should continue in future COP events.

