Kazakhstan reaches out to Uzbekistan for Middle Corridor development

The proposal was put forward by Kazakhstan’s President,
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during the 2nd session of the Supreme
Intergovernmental Council, attended by Uzbekistan’s President,
Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Tokayev emphasized the importance of continuing effective
cooperation within the framework of the Middle Corridor, the
North-South Corridor, and railway routes through Afghanistan.
According to Tokayev, governments should continue to create
favorable conditions for all participants in logistics chains,
addressing infrastructure, regulatory, and institutional
challenges. He noted that at present, the countries have 78 joint
projects worth more than $1.7 billion, which are expected to create
over 15,000 jobs.
He also highlighted the significance of successfully
implementing the Program to Increase Bilateral Trade, aiming for
$10 billion by 2030. Tokayev noted that practical results are
expected from the work of the newly established Council of Regional
Heads and other bilateral mechanisms, including the Business
Council and the joint trading company UzKazTrade.
President Tokayev is currently on a state visit to Uzbekistan.
On November 16, he will participate in the 7th Consultative Meeting
of Central Asian Heads of State.